Sara Evans Fears Her ‘Born to Fly’ Memoir Will Upset Her Parents

Aside from explaining the reason why she does not want her family to read her candid memoir, the ‘Suds in the Bucket’ singer opens up about the current ill state of her father’s health.

Sara Evans is hoping her parents don’t read her candid memoir, “Born to Fly”, because she’s sure they’ll be upset by what she shares in the book.

The country star opens up about the struggles she faced growing up following their bitter divorce in the book and she fears they’ll thinks she went too far with some of the details.

“Like the part where I talk about how my mum told us to ask our dad for the child support,” she tells Taste of Country. “I don’t wanna make her feel bad about that, but it did happen. Hopefully that won’t offend her, but we’re kind of an easily offended family and we have a hard time talking things through.”

She adds, “I mean, that’s been the most stressful part of the book… I want to sell millions of copies but I don’t want family to read it… I’m not trying to speak ill of my father now that he’s not doing well. But at the same time, all of it is true. I did feel those ways and it did shape who I am.”

And when it comes to her father, the “Suds in the Bucket” singer reveals she’s far more concerned about the current ill state of his health than anything.

“He developed early-onset Alzheimer’s, so he’s very bad,” she adds. “He is in Dallas in essentially a nursing home for Alzheimer’s patients. With COVID-19, it’s been awful because no one who knows him can go and touch him and see him. So he’s literally just kind of fading away.”

“Born to Fly” was released on Tuesday, September 08.