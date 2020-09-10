Salman Khan’s next Tiger instalment to have the biggest budget for a Hindi film?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars currently in the film industry. The actor shatters box-office figures with each release as his fan base just keeps growing further and further.

Now, everyone is excited about the third instalment of the Tiger franchise which along with Salman, also stars Katrina Kaif. The first two projects scored big at the ticket windows and with the third instalment, it looks like they’re ready to take things a notch higher. A source close to the project got in touch with a leading daily and revealed, “The cost of production of Tiger 3 is going to be in the range of Rs. 200 to 225 crores, which is the biggest for a Hindi film till date. There will also be the usual additional burden of print and publicity of approximately Rs. 20 to 25 crores. In all his association with YRF, Salman has taken away around Rs. 100 crores as acting fees, depending on the magnitude of profits and Tiger 3 will be no different. But they are not worried about the returns. The idea is to breach the Rs. 400 crore club this time around, as the Tiger Zinda Hai created havoc by earning Rs. 339.16 crores in India.”

Prepare to be blown away by this one.