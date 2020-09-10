Sacha Baron Cohen Believed to Have Completed Filming of ‘Borat’ Sequel

The 20th Century Fox

The report comes after the comedian husband of Isla Fisher was captured on video driving a yellow pick-up truck while sporting his character’s distinctive thick mustache in Long Beach, Los Angeles.

Sacha Baron Cohen has reportedly finished filming “Borat 2“.

According to editors at Collider, the comedian has also screened the upcoming sequel for a select group of industry figures, ahead of a potential release later this year.

The British comedian’s 2006 film, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”, saw the character travelling to the USA for the first time to make a documentary on the country. For the sequel, Borat will reportedly go “undercover” after being made aware of the notoriety he generated as a result of the original movie – with one source describing the film as “Cohen playing Borat playing Cohen.”

While another source has confirmed the project’s existence to Collider, they rejected the description of the film’s plotline.

Details of who is footing the bill for the sequel are currently unclear, but the publication suggested a streaming service may be attached.

And in July, he also crashed a far-right event in Washington, disguised as a racist bluegrass singer.

The prankster infiltrated the March for Our Rights 3 rally on June 27 and encouraged those taking part to sing about injecting scientists and political figures with coronavirus.

“Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do?/ Inject him with the Wuhan flu…/ Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?/ Lock her up like we used to do,” he sang, according to various reports.

Cohen last reprised the Kazakh TV personality for a sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last November, which focused on “election tampering.”