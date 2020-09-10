RTD should abandon the northwest rail line, cut back low-ridership routes

It’s the worst of times for RTD but not necessarily for RTD’s new chief. No one expects Debra Johnson to work miracles. The agency was on the ropes even before COVID-19. Now it’s on its knees.

If this transplant from Long Beach, Calif., can just coax our local transit hulk back onto its feet she’ll no doubt earn a passing grade.

After all, no one honestly knows how public transit will be affected long-term by the pandemic. Will ridership bounce back to pre-pandemic levels in one year, two years, never? Will remote work and the damaged image of urban life undermine its commuter base indefinitely while the ride-sharing industry continues to nibble at its bread and butter?

