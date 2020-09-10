Rockies’ last homestand could make or break playoff chances

Homestand, sweet homestand.

Nine consecutive games on the green, green grass of Coors Field seemingly gives the Rockies a chance to get back on track and strengthen their chance to make the playoffs.

“All we want at the end of the year is to control our own destiny,” shortstop Trevor Story said after the Rockies were swept in three games at San Diego, dropping their record to 20-23.

Their date with destiny begins Friday night with the first of three games against the Los Angeles Angels. It seems like a golden opportunity, but the fact is, Coors Field has been a home-field disadvantage in this shortened season. The Rockies are 9-12 in LoDo vs. 11-11 on the road. Their home hitting has been inconsistent, they’ve lacked power and their pitching at home has been poor.

Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who said the team misses the energy fans provide at Coors, tried to explain why the Rockies have struggled at home.

“Denver is just a tough place to play,” Arenado said. “I mean, it’s tough (physically), and that’s a home-field advantage.”

But then Arenado noted that because Coors Field is not a pitcher’s park, some of the advantages are negated.

“It’s a hard place to pitch,” he said. “And hitters like coming there, so it’s not a home-field advantage like going to (the Los Angeles Dodgers), or San Francisco, back in the day. That’s something we have to find a way to beat. Our pitchers have kept us in games, and the offense hasn’t been there. Then there are times when we’ve scored runs and the pitchers have given up some.”

The statistics bear that out:

— Rockies pitchers have a 7. ERA at home, which would be by far the worst in franchise history. The numbers, of course, are skewed by the small sample size.

