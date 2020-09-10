Rockets’ House investigated for letting testing official into room

When Danuel House Jr. was forced to miss Game 3 of the Rockets-Lakers series, we were only told he would be sitting out due to “personal reasons.” It turns out House may have missed the game after breaking the protocols set in place to keep the bubble safe, as he is reportedly being investigated for letting a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room and is in danger of missing Game 4 as well.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, House has denied these accusations and has maintained his innocence during the investigation. Currently, players are required to undergo daily testing to ensure there is no risk of an outbreak.

As a player, House may not be on the level of Russell Westbrook or James Harden, but he has proven to be a valuable supporting player for the Rockets. During the playoffs, he has averaged 11.4 points per game while shooting 36% on three-pointers. Considering the team is already down 2-1, not having House again would be a difficult loss for the Rockets, who need to play their best to keep up with the Lakers.

While this investigation only affects the Rockets, other teams are apparently monitoring the results, as this is really the first time that a player has been punished for something like that. Team and league officials have declined to comment on any sort of investigation or why House missed Game 3.

Game 4 of the Lakers-Rockets is scheduled to be played on September 10 at 7:00 pm EST.