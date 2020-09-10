Richmond Tigers sign Mate Colina, 213cm giant

If Richmond decides to blood its newest signing the newly signed Tiger he will become the tallest AFL player in history.

The reigning premiers have snapped up Mate Colina, the cousin of emerging Richmond defender Noah Balta, as a Category B rookie.

Colina stands at 213 centimetres, and is taller than Collingwood’s Mason Cox and former Fremantle ruckman Aaron Sandilands (both 211 cm).

The 21-year-old will join the club in March after his stint as a college basketballer with the University of Hawaii finishes. He says he can offer more to the team, not just as a ruckman.

Mate Colina playing College basketball for University of Hawaii (Getty)

“I think I will have the ability to both follow the ball in the ruck or be forward, and really provide a presence that can mark the ball,” he said.

“Noah is like a brother to me who has immense character and is like a best mate that you couldn’t ask for.”

The club says it’s keen to utilise Colina aerobic skills, not just his record-breaking height.

“Mate is already a highly-professional and diligent athlete, so we feel he is well placed to take on the challenge of becoming an AFL player,” Richmond talent boss Blair Hartley said.

“We look forward to when he is next at the Club and seeing more of him, this time training with our entire squad.”

Colina has deep links at Richmond with the former under-17 Australian basketballer sharing a close relationship with Tigers ruckman Ivan Soldo and ruck coach Ivan Maric.