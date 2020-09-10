‘RHOP’s Michael Darby Accused Of Having A BOYFRIEND!!

Michael Darby, the husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, is not only accused of inviting a woman back to his hotel room — but according to Candiace Dillard, he also has a boyfriend.

During the last episode of the show, Candiace received a message from a friend. She then showed Candiace a photo of Michael at a strip club.

“Oh!” Gizelle said. Gizelle then asked Candiace to read the text back to her “verbatim.”

Candiace appeared to confirm that Michael said, “I have a wife and a boyfriend?'”

“A wife and boyfriend,” Candiace confirmed, adding, “He was asking who he can take to a hotel nearby. It’s like all this sh*t. All this sh*t”.

Last season, Micheal found himself at the center of controversy after he was sued for slapping a crew member on the butt. He also raised eyebrows on the show after making suggestive remarks towards some of the husbands.

Should Ashley leave him?