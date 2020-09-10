‘RHOP’s Michael Darby Accused Of Cheating At A Strip Club!!

Just when all appeared to be calm, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to hear rumors that Michael Darby, the husband and baby daddy of Ashley Darby — asked a woman to come back to his hotel room.

Candiace Dillard Bassett received a text from a friend claiming that he was spotted at a strip club the night before. The friend also sent a pic as proof.

“The woman who texted me is a very good friend of mine. She works at an establishment where she has a friend, who witnessed Michael asking random women to come back to his hotel with him,” Candiace said in a confessional. “I’ve had enough drama with Ashley, with the Darbys as a whole, I don’t want this.”

Candiace then spilled the tea to Gizelle, who has grown close to Ashley.

“I pray to God that this is all a lie, this is an exaggeration, because Ashley’s been gone for seven minutes. Like, she just left,” Gizelle told producers.

Has Michael been cheating?