‘RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announces Baby No.2

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has announced that she and husband, Michael Darby, are expecting their second child together.

“There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP,” she wrote alongside a video.

Congratulations to Ashley and Michael.

The news comes as Michael faces allegations that he cheated on Ashley. During the last episode of the show, Candiace Dillard received a text message alleging that Michael cheated on Ashley following a trip to the strip club.

The friend also told Candiace that Michael claimed to have a wife and a boyfriend. Since the very beginning, there have been rumors floating online about his sexuality, but Michael has not admitted to being a member of the LGBTQIA community.

Ashley appears to be over the moon by her announcement. The pair already shares infant son, Dean.