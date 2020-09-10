‘RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announces Baby No.2

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has announced that she and husband, Michael Darby, are expecting their second child together.

“There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP,” she wrote alongside a video.

