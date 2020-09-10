Kenrick Cai / Forbes:
Replicant, a customer service platform that uses text-based chatbots and AI assistants to help human reps, raises $27M Series A led by Norwest Venture Partners — Hundreds of millions of consumers use voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Apple’s Siri for simple tasks in their daily lives.
Replicant, a customer service platform that uses text-based chatbots and AI assistants to help human reps, raises $27M Series A led by Norwest Venture Partners (Kenrick Cai/Forbes)
Kenrick Cai / Forbes: