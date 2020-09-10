Replicant, a customer service platform that uses text-based chatbots and AI assistants to help human reps, raises $27M Series A led by Norwest Venture Partners (Kenrick Cai/Forbes)

Isaac Novak
Kenrick Cai / Forbes:

Replicant, a customer service platform that uses text-based chatbots and AI assistants to help human reps, raises $27M Series A led by Norwest Venture Partners  —  Hundreds of millions of consumers use voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Apple’s Siri for simple tasks in their daily lives.

