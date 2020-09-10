Home Business Reliance offers Amazon $20 billion stake in retail arm: Bloomberg News By

BENGALURU () – Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries (NS:) is offering to sell a roughly $20 billion stake in its retail arm to Amazon.com Inc (O:), BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

The Bloomberg report, citing one unnamed person with knowledge of the matter, added that billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance is willing to sell an up to 40% stake in the retail business to Amazon, according to BloombergQuint.

Shares in Reliance were up 4% in midday trading in Mumbai. The company earlier on Thursday became the first listed Indian firm to cross $200 billion in market capitalisation.

Amazon has held talks about in Reliance Retail and expressed interest in negotiating potential deals, according to the report.

The news follows a $1 billion investment announced Wednesday by Silver Lake Partners in Reliance Retail, which runs more than 10,000 stores selling apparel, groceries and electronics across India.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reliance did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

