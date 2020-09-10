Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet:
Red Hat and parent IBM announce Red Hat Marketplace, a new hybrid-cloud software marketplace with 50+ commercial partner products certified to run on OpenShift — Want ready-to-run programs using OpenShift Kubernetes? Red Hat and IBM have a selection of programs ready for you in the new Red Hat Marketplace.
Red Hat and parent IBM announce Red Hat Marketplace, a new hybrid-cloud software marketplace with 50+ commercial partner products certified to run on OpenShift (Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols/ZDNet)
Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols / ZDNet: