Raqi Thunda Responds To Joe Budden: You Asked Me To Keep Tabs On Cyn Santana!!

After being exposed by Joe Budden, Raqi Thunda hopped on social media to defend herself against his claims.

According to Raqi, Joe asked her to get close to Cyn Santana so she could spy on her for him.

“YOU asked me to manage Cyn after your breakup because you thought I would help you keep tabs on her movement like where she was and who she was keeping company with. When I made it clear that as a friend to both of you I wouldn’t be involved with putting her in a dangerous position to feed you info that will put you in a position to lose what you were working for because you’re a known loose cannon that’s when you lost your sh*t,” she wrote.

Raqi continued, “As a woman I chose to no longer play wingman to you toxic relationships and made the choice to sacrifice me time, money, and resources to help Cyn because lord knows it was desperately needed in multiple ways!”