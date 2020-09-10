Rapper Raftaar tests COVID positive

The pandemic is on the rise and several B-town celebrities have been infected by the virus. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently announced that they’d tested positive. We now hear that rapper Raftaar has also tested positive.

The rapper was all set to judge the new season of Roadies, hence he had to undergo the COVID test. He was shocked to know that he had tested positive since he is asymptomatic. He stated that maybe there was a technical error in his test as he feels completely healthy.



Sharing this news in a series of videos on his Instagram story he said, “I wanted to give you an update. I had to go for Roadies and before that, I had to test for COVID-19. Two of my tests were negative, but the result which came today was positive. BMC has asked me to self-isolate. So I am home quarantining.”



Adding further he said, “I am waiting for the next test to happen because I feel it’s a technical error because I’m fit and fine. I don’t feel that I have any illness. I can’t feel any symptoms. But it’s my duty to isolate myself. I’m fit and I will update you about my health. Don’t worry.”

We pray his next test is negative.