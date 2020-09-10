Randy Couture Expected to Make Full Recovery From Surgery After ATV Accident

WENN/Judy Eddy

‘The Expendables’ actor, who suffered a heart attack in October 2019, undergoes operation for the injuries he sustained following the incident at his ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona.

–

UFC icon-turned-movie star Randy Couture has had two plates inserted into his shoulder to help him recover from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

“The Expendables” star took a big hit to his shoulder and ribs during the incident at his ranch in Flagstaff, Arizona on Monday (September 07), and underwent surgery on Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the operation was a success, and Couture is expected to make a full recovery.

His girlfriend, Mindy Robinson, was also injured in the ATV mishap, but was not hospitalised.

It’s the latest health hurdle for the 57-year-old – Randy also suffered a heart attack in October, 2019.