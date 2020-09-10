Rakul Preet Singh’s yoga post is inspirational to kickstart your day

We all know that Rakul Preet Singh is a fitness freak. And we often see her love for fitness on social media. The actress swears by yoga. And she keeps inspiring netizens with her posts on Instagram doing yoga. Today too the actress posted a similar picture.

In today’s post, the actress is seen doing pranayama or breathing exercises for the uninitiated. Clearly, the actress kickstarts her day in this perfect way, by breathing and calming one’s mind.

She even posted a motivational caption which says, “Quiet the mind and the soul will speak #meditation is connecting with your inner universe! GOOD MORNING.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s regime has made us realise that fitness is not just about physical strength and lifting weights. It’s also about keeping one’s mind sound and being mentally fit.