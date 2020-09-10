Rabbitohs offer to keep Wayne Bennett after Broncos twist

The Rabbitohs have offered Wayne Bennett an extraordinary new deal that would allow him to move home to Brisbane yet still hold influence at Redfern, Fox Sports reports.

It’s a remarkable development in a story that took a twist yesterday when Bennett spoke of his pain at watching the Broncos’ downfall in a statement made to The Courier-Mail following an admission from club chairman Karl Morris that the seven-time premiership coach would be considered for a return to the club in a coaching director role.

While Bennett added that he was “happy” at the Rabbitohs, his statement was widely interpreted as the first step toward mending the bridge that many thought had been burnt to cinders.

South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett (Getty)

Bennett is currently contracted to serve as coach of South Sydney for one more season next year, before handing the reins to his senior assistant Jason Demetriou.

By then he’ll be closing in on his 72nd birthday, potentially putting a new challenge as a head coach at another NRL club out of reach.

Yet his services are still in demand, as evidenced by the last 24 hours in which the Broncos have extended an olive branch and the Rabbitohs have reportedly made an astonishing offer designed to squash Brisbane’s attempt to get him back at the club for a third stint before it has a chance to fully develop.

According to the Fox Sports report, the Rabbitohs are keen to keep Bennett in an ambassadorial and advisory role “for as long as he sees fit”.

After a long apprenticeship under Bennett, Demetriou is signed up to coach the Rabbitohs in 2022 and 2023 with the club also developing a crop of young assistants including club legends Sam Burgess and John Sutton.

While Bennett will be out of the main chair by that stage, Souths are clearly keen to ensure he can still be called upon for advice, even if he moves back to Brisbane for family reasons.

The ghost of Wayne Bennett