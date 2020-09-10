R. Kelly Denied Bail Appeal Denied For 6th Time!!

A request to have R. Kelly released from jail has been denied — for the sixth time.

According to CNN, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision said prosecutors presented “clear and convincing evidence” that Kelly presents a potential danger to the community, and he is a flight risk.

During his first trial years back, Kelly allegedly tampered with witnesses and even continued grooming and sleeping with young girls throughout the trial — according to the Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly.

The disgraced singer is facing charges in New York, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking for prostitution or sexual activity.

Kelly was also indicted on federal charges in Illinois for child pornography and obstruction, as well as state charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He continues to claim he is innocent.

“The so-called maxim of the presumption of innocence appears to be a misnomer” for Kelly, said Thomas Farinella, one of Kelly’s attorneys. “We will continue to vigorously fight for Mr. Kelly’s vindication.”