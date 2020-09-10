R. Kelly Denied Bail Appeal Denied For 6th Time!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A request to have R. Kelly released from jail has been denied — for the sixth time.

According to CNN, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision said prosecutors presented “clear and convincing evidence” that Kelly presents a potential danger to the community, and he is a flight risk.

During his first trial years back, Kelly allegedly tampered with witnesses and even continued grooming and sleeping with young girls throughout the trial — according to the Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly.

