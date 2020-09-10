Powerball jackpot climbs to $60 million for next week, after fourth no-draw in a row

Powerball will jackpot to $60 million next week after no one won tonight’s major prize for the fourth week in a row.

To win the jackpot, players need to draw all seven winning numbers as well as the Powerball number.

Though no one had the winning combination in division one this evening, more than a million people nationwide collected winnings in divisions two to nine, with $.46 million shared between 1,377,927 entries.

Four division two players each won $169,495.55.

Tonight’s numbers were 10, 23, 9, 2, 19, 29 and 8. The Powerball was 14.