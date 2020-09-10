Posthaste: These are the Canadians at risk of falling off the debt cliff

Article content continued

For millennials, who were just graduating or coming into the workforce during the Great Recession of 2008-9, this is the second major blow to their financial well-being.

Studies have shown that graduating in the last recession had a long-term impact on the careers and earnings of millennials. In this latest crisis, this group has also taken the brunt of job cuts, with people under 35 accounting for half the decline in employment between February and April, Nye said. In August, employment of Canadians aged 25-35 was still down 236,000 from pre-pandemic levels. This group also made up nearly a quarter of CERB applicants, more than any age group.

Buying into an expensive housing market has meant younger Canadians had to take on more debt, said Nye. In 2016, millennials aged 26-34 had an average debt-to-income ratio of 216%, 1.7 times that of Generation Xers when they were the same age and 2.7 times the ratio of baby boomers when they were young, according to Statistics Canada.

Even before the pandemic, younger Canadians were having trouble keeping up their debt payments. Of consumer insolvencies last year, 23.5% were people under the age of 35, up two percentage points from five years earlier.

“For new home owners with high loan-to-income ratios, loss of income could make keeping up with mortgage payments a serious challenge,” said Nye.

