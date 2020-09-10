Polaris Teams Up With Green Bay Packers for One of a Kind Partnership

Article content continued

Looking ahead to the future of this partnership, Polaris and the Packers aim to enhance communities within the greater Wisconsin region and bring residents the true Packers spirit through a number of upcoming collaborations throughout the region.

“The Green Bay Packers are excited to launch our new partnership with Polaris, the global leader in powersports,” said Chad Watson, director of sales and business development for the Packers. “Sharing Upper Midwestern roots and similar brand attributes, our partnership will highlight Polaris’ snow and off-road vehicles with programs sure to be very popular with our fans.”

To find out more about the Polaris and Green Bay Packer partnership and enter to win the Tailgate to Trail sweepstakes, please visit: https://www.packers.com/fans/promotions between September 25th and November 25th for a chance to win.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2019 sales of $6.8 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including TransAmerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

1Valued MSRP of $25,000.

2All sales of vehicles must be made in WI/Northern MI.

