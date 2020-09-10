Podcaster Adam22 Dragged For Trying To ‘Tear Down Black Men’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
39

Adam22 faced backlash online after an episode of the Thots Next Door podcast, hosted by Celina Powell and Aliza on No Jumper, threw smut on Odell Beckham Jr’s name.

Celina and Aliza welcomed Chief Keef’s baby mama, Slim Danger, who said the following about the NFL star:

“He loves to be sh*tted on,” said Slim Danger. “He wanted me to come on a plane and he was like, ‘Make sure you don’t have any underwear, don’t take a shower for twenty-four hours.’ I’m like, damn, what the f*ck are you on? This is how I got flown out. He was like, ‘Take a picture of you sh*tting.’ I was like, alright, f*ck, I can do that. I took a whole video, b*tch! What you want? I sent it and, in maybe two hours, I was in Houston.”

