Pixel 4a is now on sale in Canada, UK, Australia, and other global markets

Google’s long-awaited Pixel 4a is here, and it brings a lot to the table for just $350. The phone has subtle design changes from the Pixel 3a series, and there’s a single model this year with a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen.

The Pixel 4a is available in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and there is a single 12.2MP camera with OIS at the back. That camera is on par with the full-fledged Pixel 4, making the Pixel 4a the best budget phone if you’re interested in taking photos. Google is launching the Pixel 4a in 13 markets around the world, and here’s what you need to know about availability.

Pixel 4a is now on sale in most global markets

The Pixel 4a is heading to 13 countries in total, and the phone is now up for sale in 12 of those markets, including Canada, Australia, the UK, and other global regions. The device went up for pre-order in most countries outside the U.S., with sales kicking off from September 10. Google isn’t launching the Pixel 4a in India until October, but in all other launch markets, the device is now up for sale.

Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines

Here’s how much the Pixel 4a costs around the world

Here’s the list of all countries where the Pixel 4a is currently available, and how much it costs in each market:

These are all the carrier and retail partners for the Pixel 4a

You can pick up the Pixel 4a from the Google Store in all countries, but it will also be up for sale from carriers and retailers around the globe. Here’s the full list:

United States: Google Store, Verizon, Google Fi, U.S. Cellular, C Spire, Spectrum Mobile, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Canada: Google Store, Bell, Virgin, The Source, Rogers, Fido, Telus, Koodo, Glentel, Videotron, Freedom, Best Buy

Australia: Google Store, Vodafone Australia, JB Hifi, Officeworks, Harvey Norman

Singapore: Google Store, Challenger, Courts

Taiwan: Google Store, Taiwan Mobile

Japan: Google Store, Softbank

United Kingdom: Carphone Warehouse, Google Store, EE, Vodafone UK, O2, Three, Amazon, John Lewis, Argos

Ireland: Google Store, Vodafone Ireland

France: Google Store, Fnac, Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Boulanger

Germany: Google Store, Vodafone Germany, MSD, O2, DT, MD, EinsAmobile

Italy: Google Store

Spain: Google Store

India: Google Store, Flipkart

Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are launching later this year

Alongside the Pixel 4a, Google confirmed the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G will start off at $499 and will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset. The Pixel 5 has leaked extensively in recent weeks, with the phone set to feature a 90Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 765G chipset, ultra-wide camera at the back, 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery.

Pixel 4a isn’t coming to India until October

There isn’t a lot of information regarding the Pixel 4a’s availability in India, and that is because the phone isn’t launching in the country until October. Google also confirmed that it is not bringing the Pixel 4a 5G or the Pixel 5 to the country, with the Pixel 4a the only phone launching in India this year.