Photos: Shraddha Kapoor’s OOTD is casual yet chic

Shraddha Kapoor has made a great place for herself in Bollywood with time and there is no denying that. The actress has given some big hits in her career and is now swiftly moving ahead. Shraddha will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. The audience is super excited for this fresh pairing and they are eagerly waiting for its release. Shraddha is not just adored for her acting skill though, she is a phenomenal dancer and her fashion sense is impressive too.

Today, we snapped the stunner as she stepped out in Mumbai for a meeting looking chic. She opted for a pair of ash coloured lowers, a black strappy top and an ocean blue long shrug to complete her look. Shraddha opted for comfort but it surely looking stylish too. Take a look at the pictures of the actress below.