Photos: Deepika Padukone gets a makeover for Shakun Batra’s next

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Shakun Batra’s next which also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is a modern take on love and relationships and the shooting for it is about to begin in Goa by the end of this month. The actors are all set to leave in a couple of days and ahead of it, Deepika Padukone got a new look.

Deepika’s hairstylist took to Instagram to share pictures of the actress’ new look. She has got a new hair colour done for Shakun Batra’s next. The pictures clearly show the actress’ new look is suiting her really well. Well, we are super stoked to catch Deepika on the big screen, what about you?