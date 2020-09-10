Paris Hilton Feels She Was ‘Electronically Raped’ In Leaked 2003 Sex Tape

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Paris Hilton is speaking out about her 2003 leaked sex tape — she says she felt she was “electronically raped.”

“It was my first real relationship. 18. I was so in love with him and I wanted to make him happy. And I just remember him pulling out the camera. And he was kind of pressuring me into it. It was like being electronically raped,” she said.

