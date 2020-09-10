Paris Hilton Feels She Was ‘Electronically Raped’ In Leaked 2003 Sex Tape

Paris Hilton is speaking out about her 2003 leaked sex tape — she says she felt she was “electronically raped.”

“It was my first real relationship. 18. I was so in love with him and I wanted to make him happy. And I just remember him pulling out the camera. And he was kind of pressuring me into it. It was like being electronically raped,” she said.

The reality television star and hotel heiress continued:

“If that happened today, it would not be the same story at all, but they made me the bad person. I did something bad… I was just so lost and desperate for love that I found the worst possible person. I think a lot of young girls — especially when you’re in a relationship — just want that love so bad and you trust that they’re going to keep something private, but you never know what’s going to happen, because people change, and some guys are not good people.”