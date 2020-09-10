Paris Hilton Explains Why Conversation About Conservatorship With Britney Spears Is Taboo

Twitter

The hotel heiress reveals she never talked about conservatorship whenever she met the ‘Toxic’ singer for fears of making the latter feel ‘uncomfortable.’

Paris Hilton doesn’t discuss Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship with her pal because she doesn’t want to make the star “uncomfortable.”

The “Toxic” star’s dad Jamie was put in charge of his daughter’s welfare and finances in 2008, following the superstar’s headline-grabbing meltdown. He relinquished some control last year (19) as he battled ill health and passed things over to Britney’s longtime caregiver, Jodi Montgomery.

Following a court hearing in Los Angeles last week (ends23Aug20), a judge ruled the situation should remain the same, extending the conservatorship until February 2021

Speaking on Wednesday’s (09Sep) instalment of “Andy Cohen Live” on Sirius XM, DJ and hotel heiress Paris revealed she “saw (Britney) this summer,” explaining, “We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu… I just love her so much.”

“I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled,” Paris continued. “I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me.”

“After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Host Andy Cohen then asked if the conservatorship drama is “something that you talk to her about as a friend,” but the “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker insisted the topic is off-limits for the pair.

“No, I don’t like bringing things up like that,” she explained. “She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion… fun things. I never like to bring up negative things and make people feel uncomfortable, so I’ve never talked about it with her.”

The conservatorship has proved unpopular among fans, who have taken to social media with the #FreeBritney campaign, demanding the legal arrangement be scrapped.

Britney has since suggested he should work alongside financial experts of her choosing, asking the judge overseeing the case to hand officials at financial management organisation the Bessemer Trust Company the power of attorney to control her affairs.