Paris Hilton Calls Off TV Interview Due to Health Issues

WENN

The Hilton hotel heiress has been forced to pull the plug on her scheduled television appearance at the last minute, claiming that she feels under the weather.

Paris Hilton pulled out of a planned appearance on U.K. morning TV show “Lorraine” at the last minute due to illness.

The star is currently promoting her new YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris“, and had been due to appear on the breakfast show on Thursday (10Sep20).

However, host Lorraine Kelly confirmed the segment had been axed after the hotel heiress called in “saying that’s she’s not well.” She explained, “We were supposed to be talking to Paris Hilton today… We obviously wish her well and hope she gets better soon.”

Sharing her thoughts on the documentary, which features Paris opening up on incidents from throughout her life, including alleged abuse at boarding school, Lorraine told viewers, “When I watched the documentary I thought, ‘Not a happy life.’ She’s invented this character and even speaks in a funny voice.”

“I thought that was her voice but it’s not at all! She’s a bright girl but she puts on an act.”

Showbiz correspondent Ross King agreed and said, “That’s not her voice, she’s a sharp cookie. We talk about the Kardashians as well, Kim was Paris’ pal. Paris set the way for her.”

“I think she’s someone desperately looking for love and desperately looking for validation, I suppose. It’s just very sad,” added Lorraine. “I hope she comes back, I would love to speak to her.”

The incident comes after Paris admitted she felt “pressured” into making her sex tape with her “first real boyfriend” Rick Salomon in a clip from the documentary and compared the ordeal to being “electronically raped”.

“This Is Paris” will arrive on Paris Hilton’s YouTube channel on 14 September.