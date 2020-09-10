Paresh Rawal appointed as the chairperson of NSD



Veteran actor Paresh Rawal who has given the audience several memorable characters now has another feather added to his cap. He has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National School of Drama that is there in New Delhi.





Announcing the same, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel wrote on Twitter, “Renowned artiste Paresh Rawal has been appointed as Chairman of National School of Drama by Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am glad that students and artistes will be able to take advantage of his talent. I congratulate him,”



While talking to a news agency, Paresh Rawal said, “It will be challenging but fun. I will do my best because this is a field I know very

well.” We congratulate the actor!

