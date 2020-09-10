‘Parasite’ Director to Produce Hollywood Adaptation of ‘Sea Fog’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Bong Joon Ho has shared his excitement in teaming up with ‘Calibre’ director Matt and ‘Rampart’ screenwriter Oren Moverman to give his 2014 Korean movie this revamp.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho is helping to give his 2014 Korean movie “Sea Fog” a Hollywood revamp.

The “Parasite” writer/director adapted his original film, which was given the Korean title of “Haemoo”, from the 2007 play of the same name, which chronicled the true story of a fishing boat crew hired to smuggle illegal immigrants from China to Korea.

Now Bong has signed on to produce a new adaptation of “Sea Fog”, directed by “Calibre“‘s Matt Palmer, who is reworking a previous script by “Rampart” screenwriter Oren Moverman.

Officials at production company Participant have also boarded the project.

In a statement, Palmer says, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be working with one of modern cinema’s most singular and visionary talents, Bong Joon Ho, and with Participant, whose incredible track record in producing deeply inspiring, socially committed cinema for mainstream audiences is unapparelled.”

“These are dream partners to be teaming up with on a project with such unique potential to deliver both nerve-shredding tension and an urgent social message.”

Bong adds, “I can’t contain my excitement and anticipation to collaborate with this team on the newborn ‘Sea Fog’.”