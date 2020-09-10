OSU’s Ryan Day campaigns for fall Big Ten football season

President Donald Trump, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield and other Republican politicians have reached out to Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about potentially reinstating fall calendars or creating an altered season that could begin at some point before Halloween. Parents of Big Ten players protested outside of the conference’s headquarters in August.

Last week, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos shot down rumors that Big Ten schools could kick off on or by Oct. 10.

Eleven of 14 Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to postpone ahead of the Aug. 11 announcement. Along with Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa were responsible for the dissenting votes.

In a letter shared on Aug. 19, Warren stated that the conference’s decision to postpone football and other competitions “will not be revisited.”