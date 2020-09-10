Odell Beckham Jr. Claps Back At Poop Rumors

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has clapped back at allegations that he likes to be pooped on.

“Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way 😭😤,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

He is, of course, referring to Chief Keef’s baby mama, alleging that he likes to get pooped on.

“I will tell you this story. He loves to be sh*tted on. That was my first time ever,” Slim Danger says.

