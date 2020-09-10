Odell Beckham Jr. Claps Back At Poop Rumors

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has clapped back at allegations that he likes to be pooped on.

“Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way 😭😤,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

He is, of course, referring to Chief Keef’s baby mama, alleging that he likes to get pooped on.

“I will tell you this story. He loves to be sh*tted on. That was my first time ever,” Slim Danger says.

She then says that although she tried to, she wasn’t able to pooped. “I actually couldn’t sh*t. I could not do it. I’m a wild ass, I can do some freak ass h-e sh*t. You know what I’m saying but you can’t just do that to me on the spot.”

After chatting on social media, she says he invited her out to his private plane, told her not to shower for 24 hours and not to wear underwear. He also asked her to send her a video of herself in the bathroom taking a poop.

“I could do that. so I took a whole video. I sent it to him. I made it as sexy as possible.”