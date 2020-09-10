Niecy Nash Claims She Never Hides Her Sexuality After Shocking Fans With Gay Marriage

Instagram

‘I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,’ so the comedienne and actress says in a new interview, weeks after announcing her marriage to singer Jessica Betts.

Niecy Nash shocked the Internet when she announced her marriage to singer Jessica Betts last month. Many were particularly surprised because they never thought that the comedienne is queer, but the latter has since made it clear in a new interview that she never hides her sexuality in the first place and that her marriage announcement is not her way of coming out.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Nash said of her sexuality, “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way.”

Nash went on stressing that her marriage “has nothing with gender” and making it clear that it is not her “coming out of anywhere.” The “Claws” star added, “but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love. And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Nash announced her marriage in late last month, posting on Instagram a picture taken during their nuptials that showed the happy couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand. The “Stolen by My Mother” star wore a white wedding gown with a veil flowing behind her, while her new wife opted for a button-down dress shirt, pants sneakers, a vest and a tie.

“Mrs. Carol Denise Betts,” so Niecy wrote in the caption of the post, adding a hashtag that read, “Love Wins.” Jessica also shared the same picture on her own account, writing, “I got a whole wife.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Nash said she’s looking forward to what’s to come now that she’s married again. “I’ve got my feet up, I’m looking at the ocean and I’ve got the greatest love of my life in my peripheral,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier.”