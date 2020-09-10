NFL Week 1: Picks and preview

There was no guarantee it would get here, much less on time, but the 2020 NFL season will start as planned Thursday night when the Chiefs open their defense of last year’s title against the Texans. There will be minimal or no fans in the stands, at least to start the season, and the absence of preseason games makes it likely that the early weeks are filled with sloppy play and miscues aplenty. Teams returning the largest percentage of their rosters from last season figure to have an advantage over those with lots of turnover, at least early on. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the games.
HOUSTON AT KANSAS CITY (Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
TV: NBC Line: Kansas City – 9
What you need to know: The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and they may have gotten even better this off-season. Patrick Mahomes’ contract was record-setting, but also team-friendly enough to allow Kansas City to keep stars like Chris Jones on long-term contracts. Kansas City also grabbed a running back tailor-made for their offense, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, with the final pick of the first round. The Texans took care of their quarterback too, with Deshaun Watson signing an extension this past weekend, but Watson no longer has DeAndre Hopkins on the receiving end of so many of his passes.
On the spot: Texans RB David Johnson . Hopkins’ personality clash with head coach Bill O’Brien resulted in a trade that most observers felt was massively lopsided against Houston. The only way that won’t be true is if Johnson can stay healthy and regain his 2016 form. If he doesn’t, Houston is in trouble.
Chiefs G Andrew Wylie: Wylie, an undrafted free agent in 2017, ended up winning the starting job at right guard after Laurent Duvernay-Tardif chose to opt out of this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Texans may be inclined to work J.J. Watt inside on Wylie to test him early.
The pick: Chiefs 38 Texans 23
SEATTLE AT ATLANTA (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: Seattle -2
What you need to know: Russell Wilson still doesn’t have an MVP vote in his career, somehow. Despite that, there is a strong case to be made that he’s the best quarterback in the NFL (non-Patrick Mahomes category). Seattle’s success or failure is predicated on what Wilson does, but their offense could take flight if D.K. Metcalf can build on his very solid (58 receptions, 900 yards, seven touchdowns) rookie season. Atlanta begins the year with Dan Quinn very much on the hot seat, as a 6-2 finish is the only reason he kept his job after a 7-9 campaign.
On the spot: Seahawks S Jamal Adams . Adams came over from the Jets in a blockbuster trade, and he’ll have to get to work immediately against an offense that can light things up in the passing game if Matt Ryan gets hot. The Seahawks paid a heavy price for Adams, so an immediate return on investment would be a welcome sign.
Falcons LB Dante Fowler: Fowler was brought in to shore up a pass rush that was non-existent in 2019, as Atlanta’s 28 sacks were second-worst in the NFL. Fowler had a career-best 11.5 sacks with the Rams last year, and he’ll need to be at least that good in a division that features Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
The pick: Seahawks 31 Falcons 27
NY JETS AT BUFFALO (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: Buffalo -6.5
What you need to know: Are the Jets finally going to take some steps forward this season? The off-season provided little encouragement in that regard, with Jamal Adams being traded – though that could work out long-term for New York – and Adam Gase dealing with rumors that his job could be in jeopardy, particularly if the Jets stumble out of the gate. Buffalo has the most complete roster in the AFC East, and one of the most complete in the NFL. The million-dollar question in Buffalo is whether or not Josh Allen can improve enough as a passer to make the Bills truly dangerous.
On the spot: Jets RB Le’Veon Bell . Gase brought in Frank Gore this offseason, and is evidently a big fan of his. Bell is still the best running back on the roster by a wide margin, and after a miserable 2019, has plenty to prove this year.
Bills QB Josh Allen: It’s pretty simple for Buffalo; if Allen can continue some positive trends that emerged in year two (touchdowns doubled from 10 to 20, interceptions dropped from 12 to 9) the Bills should win the AFC East. If he regresses, they’re in big trouble.
The pick: Bills 23 Jets 17
CHICAGO AT DETROIT (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: Detroit -3
What you need to know: Mitchell Trubisky was named the starter, having impressed head coach Matt Nagy enough to win his derby with Nick Foles. Bears fans ought to believe that Trubisky has turned a corner only when they see it. Trubisky regressed in every way in 2019, and if he struggles early this season, Nagy is unlikely to have much patience, particularly with Foles waiting in the wings. For Detroit, the early portion of the season is crucial as it pertains to Matt Patricia’s job security. Nothing has gone right since he took over, but the Lions are a trendy dark horse pick to make the playoffs. Matt Stafford’s presence should help that, but the only way Detroit is a contender is if Patricia finds a way to fix the defense. His job likely depends on it.
On the spot: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky. Who else could it be? Trubisky was a mess in 2019 after playing well the previous season. He’s on his last chance to impress the Bears; if he doesn’t, he’ll be playing somewhere else sooner rather than later.
Lions CB Jeff Okudah: Everything Detroit has said suggests they’re intent on playing things cautiously with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, but the fact of the matter is that they can’t afford to do that. Okudah is more talented than anyone else in their secondary, and needs to prove himself worthy of the starting job immediately.
The pick: Lions 27 Bears 21
GREEN BAY AT MINNESOTA (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: Minnesota -2.5
What you need to know: Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship is apparently better than outsiders think, and it had better be, or the Packers could go from 13-3 last year to total disintegration this year. Speaking of relationships, Rodgers and Davante Adams might need to take theirs to an even higher level if Green Bay is to get where they want to go in 2020. The Vikings still haven’t worked out a long-term deal with Dalvin Cook, but even if that issue lingers over the team, there is still plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. The Vikings got even better on defense when they acquired Yannick Ngakoue from Jacksonville, to line up opposite Danielle Hunter, perhaps the most underrated pass rusher in the NFL.
On the spot: Packers RT Billy Turner . Left tackle David Bakhtiari could also have been the pick here, as this season-opening matchup might well be decided by how well the Packers can protect Rodgers from Ngakoue and Hunter.
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: The Stefon Diggs trade was a blockbuster that brought back a major draft haul for Minnesota, and even without Diggs around, they could be even better at wide receiver if Jefferson can hit the ground running.
The pick: Vikings 27 Packers 21
MIAMI AT NEW ENGLAND (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: New England -6
What you need to know: Ryan Fitzpatrick just won’t go away. The veteran was named Miami’s Week 1 starter over rookie Tua Tagovailoa, and after stunning the Patriots in Week 17 last year, he’ll have a chance to throw some cold water on Cam Newton’s New England debut. Miami looks like a team on the rise; if Fitzpatrick plays well, they could be a surprise in the AFC East. Newton should be fascinating to watch with the Patriots. Best-case scenario? He’s healthy and gives New England a dangerous, mobile weapon under center. Worst-case? He’s not the player he used to be, and the Pats, used to Tom Brady’s unfathomable consistency, stumble out of the gate.
On the spot: Dolphins RB Matt Breida . Breida averaged five yards per carry in his three seasons with the 49ers, and Miami traded for him in the hopes that he would spark their running game. What’s unknown is how much of his success was attributable to Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.
Patriots QB Cam Newton: He’s a former league MVP, but he’s also replacing the greatest quarterback of all time. That probably qualifies as being “on the spot.”
The pick: Patriots 23 Dolphins 16
PHILADELPHIA AT WASHINGTON (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: Philadelphia -6.5
What you need to know: Carson Wentz is coming off his third straight season of throwing just seven interceptions, but it still feels like he has plenty more to give. The Eagles have Josh McCown on their practice squad, Nate Sudfield as their backup, and Jalen Hurts waiting in the wings. All of those players will be irrelevant – well, maybe not Hurts – if Wentz is healthy and effective. The Washington Football Team is a complete disaster in every conceivable way at the moment. Off the field, there is plenty of turmoil, and on it, Dwayne Haskins’ potential remains tantalizing, but he’s no sure thing to turn his talent into production. Washington could use some good news, but none appears to be on the horizon.
On the spot: Eagles CB Darius Slay . Philly’s secondary struggled mightily last year, and they traded two draft picks to get Slay from Detroit. Washington may not be a good passing team, but the Eagles are counting on Slay to seriously bolster their secondary.
Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic: Many thought that rookie Antonio Gibson would be Washington’s starter, but McKissic, a free-agent pickup from Detroit, is at the top of the depth chart. He’ll have to be great to give Washington a chance.
The pick: Eagles 24 Washington Football Team 16
LAS VEGAS AT CAROLINA (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: Las Vegas -3
What you need to know: The Raiders play their first official game as the Las Vegas Raiders, and they get a new-look Panthers team as their opponent. Derek Carr’s numbers weren’t bad last year – he had a career-best 100.8 passer rating – but Raiders fans, and head coach Jon Gruden, want more, particularly when it comes to Carr’s penchant for checking down. Teddy Bridgewater gets his first start as Panthers quarterback, and he’ll have a ready-made weapon/security blanket in the form of Christian McCaffrey. Bridgewater doesn’t make many mistakes, but he’ll have to be more than just a solid caretaker to make Carolina’s offense go.
On the spot: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III . Ruggs was a surprise as the first wide receiver off the board this year, though the Raiders have always been enamored with pure speed. Sunday’s matchup is his first chance to validate their faith in him.
Panthers WR D.J. Moore: Every football fan knows about McCaffrey’s greatness. Fewer are aware of just how good Moore was last year for the Panthers, when he had 1,175 receiving yards. He has a chance to make a leap to stardom this year.
The pick: Raiders 24 Panthers 17
INDIANAPOLIS AT JACKSONVILLE (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: Indianapolis -8
What you need to know: Philip Rivers makes his Indianapolis debut, and luckily for him, it comes against the odds-on favorite to be the worst team in the league and win the Trevor Lawrence Sweepstakes. Rivers ought to be able to test the Jaguars’ defense, which has been ravaged by trades and players simply not wanting to be there anymore. Do the Jaguars have hope? Do they want to have hope? The answer both questions is “no,” if we’re being honest. Rivers was known for the occasional, sometimes more than occasional clunker with the Chargers. He can’t afford to do that if the Colts are going to make it to the postseason.
On the spot: It has to be Rivers, who, like Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, is playing for a new team after spending his entire career – nearly two full decades – in southern California.
Jaguars LB Joe Schobert: Schobert came over from Cleveland as a free agent, and as a result the Jaguars have moved Myles Jack to outside linebacker. If Schobert’s tackling habits from Cleveland follow him, that could occasionally be an issue for Jack and the rest of the Jacksonville defense.
The pick: Colts 28 Jaguars 13
CLEVELAND AT BALTIMORE (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: Baltimore -8.5
What you need to know: Another year, another new head coach for the Browns. The team finally feels like they’ve got the right man for the job in Kevin Stefanski, who at the very least cuts the more reserved profile favored by most pro coaches. Stefanski loves to utilize play-action, and play-action was the only area where Baker Mayfield excelled last season. The Ravens may have cut loose safety Earl Thomas, but reigning MVP Lamar Jackson should still be good enough to carry the team to double-digit wins and very possibly another division title. Baltimore will be looking to send a message – not only to the Browns, but to the rest of the AFC North – in this game. They’d do well just to win it, given what Cleveland did to them last season.
On the spot: Browns QB Baker Mayfield . The situation for Mayfield as he enters his third year in the league is simple: it’s put up or shut up time. The weapons are there, and a more coherent coaching staff is, as well. It’s up to Mayfield to put it all together.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: What will the 2019 MVP do for an encore? The most encouraging thing that Ravens fans could see would be Jackson looking more accurate, particularly on shorter throws, where he has been poor so far in his career.
The pick: Ravens 24 Browns 20
LA CHARGERS AT CINCINNATI (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)
TV: CBS Line: Los Angeles -3
What you need to know: Tyrod Taylor is the man who will succeed Philip Rivers in Chargers history, but he might only have the job for a short while, depending on how rookie Justin Herbert progresses. Moe than likely, Herbert won’t be ready until next season. In the meantime, Taylor is the kind of steady game-manager who tends to win a lot of games against teams like Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is getting tossed in the deep end right away for Cincy, a move that has observers divided. Burrow, by all accounts, has very much looked the part of number one overall pick, but now he’ll have to deliver, and right from the start, since Bengals fans are, understandably, an impatient group.
On the spot: Chargers S Nasir Adderley . Adderley is in the starting lineup because of Derwin James’ season-ending injury, and while no one can replace James’ production or abilities, Adderley was a second-round pick in 2019, and will get his shot to show the Chargers that they were wise to choose him.
Bengals WR A.J. Green: Green has not been 100 percent healthy through Bengals camp, so much so that they might limit his reps on Sunday. The more Green plays, the better it will be for Burrow, and the Bengals offense overall.
The pick: Chargers 21 Bengals 13
TAMPA BAY AT NEW ORLEANS (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: New Orleans -3.5
What you need to know: Tom Brady is now the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Drew Brees is still the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. This should be a whole lot of fun.
On the spot: Buccaneers LB Lavonte David . Few players in recent league history have been as underrated as David, a superlative off-ball linebacker. He excels in coverage, but will need to be at his best against Brees and what is sure to be an explosive offense this year.
Saints WR Emmanuel Sanders: Sanders is a crafty veteran who gives the Saints real name-recognition and production opposite Michael Thomas. If he and Brees get on the same page early, it could be major trouble for New Orleans’ opponents.
The pick: Buccaneers 38 Saints 34
ARIZONA AT SAN FRANCISCO (Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET)
TV: FOX Line: San Francisco -7
What you need to know: With DeAndre Hopkins in tow, and signed to a new contract extension, the Cardinals are a trendy pick to make a significant jump from 2019. and qualify for the playoffs. They’ll have a hard test right off the bat against the defending NFC champions, but Arizona played the 49ers tough twice last season. Worth watching is the chemistry (or lack thereof) between Kyler Murray and Hopkins, since the two didn’t have any preseason game reps to get some of the basics down. San Francisco may be without the services of both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for this game, which puts even more pressure on George Kittle and the running attack. San Francisco is still plenty potent, with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman in the backfield, but possibly playing without their best wide receiver and a first-round pick is not an ideal way to start the season.
On the spot: Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons . Simmons may as well have been drafted with the position designation “Kittle Stopper.” He’ll have one of the most intense introductions to the pro game of any rookie.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: San Francisco’s defense is stout, but Garoppolo might have to win a mini-shootout without all of his best options. Whether he can do so will be a good measure of how much he has grown as a quarterback.
The pick: 49ers 26 Cardinals 23
DALLAS AT LA RAMS (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
TV: NBC Line: Dallas -3
What you need to know: As Dak Prescott and the Cowboys Turn, one of the NFL’s great dramas, returns for another season. Prescott is playing this season on the franchise tag, and somehow has even more weapons at his disposal, with CeeDee Lamb joining an already stacked skill position cast. If the Cowboys get to the NFC Championship Game or beyond, Jerry Jones will have to pony up huge money to keep his quarterback. One imagines he’ll be okay with that trade-off. The Rams ended up 9-7 last year, but it was a massively disappointing season by just about every measure in Los Angeles. Jared Goff came back to earth, and while Aaron Donald is still the best player on the planet (non-Patrick Mahomes division), the Rams need to figure out how to regain their offensive groove in what might be football’s most rugged division.
On the spot: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb . Lamb won’t be counted on to be the Cowboys’ featured offensive option, per se, but his run-after-catch game-breaking ability is something that could come in handy, particularly with Jalen Ramsey patrolling Los Angeles’ secondary.
Rams QB Jared Goff: Will the real Goff please stand up? After two straight outstanding seasons, Goff crashed back to earth in 2019. The Rams’ Super Bowl hopes hinge almost entirely on what version of their quarterback turns up this year.
The pick: Rams 28 Cowboys 24
PITTSBURGH AT NY GIANTS (Monday, 7:15 p.m. ET)
TV: ESPN Line: Pittsburgh -6
What you need to know: Ben Roethlisberger is back, and his elbow, to hear him tell it, is better than it has been in about 15 years. If that’s truly the case, Pittsburgh will be on the short list of teams capable of dethroning the Chiefs in the AFC. The Steelers’ defense could be the league’s best, and certainly was its most dynamic last season, and team brass is very enthusiastic that they’ve got another potential star wide receiver on their hands in second-year product Diontae Johnson. The Giants have uncertainty at both tackle spots, and first-year coach Joe Judge will be jumping into his first game as head coach without any preseason dress rehearsals. Daniel Jones struggled against pressure last season, which means that the Giants could be in big trouble against a ferocious Steelers pass rush.
On the spot: Steelers RB James Conner . Mike Tomlin has made it clear that the running back job is Conner’s to lose, suggesting that he wants the Pitt product to be a “bell cow.” That might be a problem for a player who logged just 19 carries after Week 8 last year due to injuries.
Giants RT Cameron Fleming: Fleming will likely have the task of stopping Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, one of the few players talented enough to be seriously considered for Defensive Player of the Year. Good luck, Cam!
The pick: Steelers 24 Giants 10
TENNESSEE AT DENVER (Monday, 10:10 p.m. ET)
TV: ESPN Line: PICK
What you need to know: The Titans bolstered their defense in a big way by signing Jadeveon Clowney just before the season started, but their formula for winning is the same as it was pre-Clowney: Lean on a power running game with Derrick Henry, and hope Ryan Tannehill’s resurrection last season was a sign of things to come, and not a fluke. Denver took a huge hit when star linebacker Von Miller was lost, likely for the season, with a freak ankle injury. That puts even more pressure on the offense and second-year quarterback Drew Lock, who created optimism by going 4-1 in five starts in 2019.
On the spot: Titans WR A.J. Brown . Brown had a spectacular rookie year, with his 1,051 yards making him just the third non-first-round wide receiver this decade (Keenan Allen and Michael Thomas) to top 1,000 yards as a rookie. If he and Tannehill can continue building their chemistry, it could take Tennessee’s offense to new heights.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy: Miller’s injury means Denver’s entire offense needs to pick up the slack. Jeudy was considered the most polished, NFL-ready receiver in the draft, and a particularly gifted route-runner. That trait could be a huge help to Lock early on.
The pick: Broncos 20 Titans 16
