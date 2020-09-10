NFL Week 1: Picks and preview

There was no guarantee it would get here, much less on time, but the 2020 NFL season will start as planned Thursday night when the Chiefs open their defense of last year’s title against the Texans. There will be minimal or no fans in the stands, at least to start the season, and the absence of preseason games makes it likely that the early weeks are filled with sloppy play and miscues aplenty. Teams returning the largest percentage of their rosters from last season figure to have an advantage over those with lots of turnover, at least early on. With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the games.

Weekly point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 10 p.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.