NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Ravens on top entering Week 1

With the 2020 season upon us, it’s time for a serious look at teams with Wee 1 NFL Power Rankings.

The NFL schedule is set to begin on Thursday with the Houston Texans facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Kickoff Game. After a turbulent offseason for fans, teams and players, the football world will finally get what it wants.

With the lines set for Week 1 and difficult cuts made to reach 53-man rosters, a football season that once seemed in peril will soon begin. The latest COVID-19 data is proof that the NFL’s strict protocols and an extraordinary investment into coronavirus testing, may deliver a full season.

There will be plenty of captivating storylines to follow this year that will shape a memorable season and it all kicks off on Thursday. With Week 1 closing in, let’s dive into our NFL power rankings for the 2020 season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Expect anything different? Coming off their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years, the Chiefs committed to running it back by signing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and Andy Reid to extensions. Oh, Kansas City also improved its offense by drafting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. While there are holes in the secondary, this is the team to beat and they might be the NFL’s next dynasty.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Even after cutting star defensive back Earl Thomas, the Ravens are in a great position to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for supremacy in the AFC. Lamar Jackson could be even better, a season after unanimously winning NFL MVP. Baltimore’s defense added Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, it boasts an elite secondary and spent a first-round pick on linebacker Patrick Queen. If Jackson can shine in the playoffs, the Lombardi Trophy could return to Baltimore.

3. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco might still be experiencing nightmares from their last-minute Super Bowl LIV loss to the Chiefs. It could prove to be a valuable learning experience for head coach Kyle Shanahan, which is scary given he’s already drawing comparisons to Hall of Famers. The 49ers provided Jimmy Garoppolo with more weapons this offseason, adding Brandon Aiyuk and Jordan Reed. If Jimmy G makes clutch throws, with this defense, San Francisco is easily the favorite to win the NFC and is worthy of a top 3 spot on our Week 1 NFL Power Rankings.

4. New Orleans Saints

We give the Saints credit for getting creative, even if the NFL blocked the sign-and-trade for Jadeveon Clowney. Even without the star edge rusher added to this defense, New Orleans shouldn’t lack confidence regarding its Super Bowl chances. Alvin Kamara will be healthy this season, which will go a long way in pushing this offense into another stratosphere. Plus, the Saints strengthened their receiving corps with Emmanuel Sanders. The Saints are loaded with talent and the locker room will be determined to send Drew Brees into retirement with a second Super Bowl ring.