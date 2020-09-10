NFL live streams: How to watch 2020 games for free without cable

Cord-cutters, rejoice. In 2020, there are more ways to live stream NFL games without cable than ever.

Not only does the NFL offer free live streaming of its games on mobile devices via the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps, but all of the major live TV streaming services in the United States now carry all of the networks that broadcast NFL games.

MORE: Watch NFL games live on fuboTV (7-day free trial)

While those live TV streaming services charge monthly fees, they all offer free trials. So if one so chooses, he or she can simply cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period in order to keep the experience free.

Those services provide access to all NFL games being shown in your local TV market, but other live streaming options depend on what network is broadcasting the game.

Below is a complete breakdown of live streaming options for all NFL games on Thursday, Sundays and Mondays.

NFL live streams

Live streams for Sunday NFL games

All of the NFL live streaming options below allow access to games being shown on TV in your local market (usually three per Sunday).

Obviously, Fox Sports Go allows access to the games on Fox in your market, and CBS All Access allows access to the games on CBS in your market.

The only way to access all NFL games being played on a Sunday, even those being shown outside your TV market, is with NFL Sunday Ticket.

It’s also worth noting that YouTube TV offers NFL RedZone, which cuts in and out of all Sunday games depending on the situations, as part of its recently established sports add-on package.

‘Thursday Night Football’ live streams

Every “Thursday Night Football” game of the 2020 season can be streamed via the following services.

Thursday night games are broadcast nationally on Fox and NFL Network for most of the season. Weeks 2-4, though, are NFL Network-only.

‘Sunday Night Football’ live streams

Every “Sunday Night Football” game of the 2020 season can be streamed via the following services.

Sunday night games are broadcast nationally on NBC.

‘Monday Night Football’ live streams

Every “Monday Night Football” game of the 2020 season can be streamed via the following services.

Monday night games are broadcast nationally on ESPN.

How to watch NFL games for free without cable

Streaming NFL games for free is easy for those using mobile devices. Free of charge, both the NFL App and the Yahoo! Sports App present all Sunday games being shown in your local market as well as national TV games (Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights).

As for live TV streaming services that carry NFL broadcasts, all of the big five in the United States — AT,amp;T TV Now, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV — include the major networks on which all NFL games are shown; Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

They all offer free trials, too. So in order to keep the experience free, one can sign up for an account and simply unsubscribe before the free trial period expires.

Can I watch NFL games on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all NFL games being shown in your local TV market can be accessed via the service. YouTube TV also recently added NFL Network to its base channel lineup.

In addition, YouTube TV offers a new add-on sports package that allows access to NFL RedZone.

Can I watch NFL games on Hulu?

Yes. Hulu Plus Live TV includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all NFL games being shown in your local TV market can be accessed via the service. Hulu Plus Live TV does not include NFL Network.

Can I watch NFL games on Sling TV?

Yes, but not all of them. Sling TV offers access to Fox and NBC through its Blue package and ESPN through its Orange package, but neither package includes CBS. NFL Network is not an option on Sling TV, either.

Can I watch NFL games on AT,amp;T TV Now?

Yes. AT,amp;T TV Now includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all NFL games being shown in your local TV market can be accessed via the service. AT,amp;T TV Now does not include NFL Network.

Can I watch NFL games on fuboTV?

Yes. FuboTV includes Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN, so all NFL games being shown in your local TV market can be accessed via the service. FuboTV does not include NFL Network.

How to live stream NFL games in Canada

All NFL games can be streamed live and on demand in Canada via DAZN, which is accessible on all smart TVs, mobile devices, computers and game consoles.

In Canada, DAZN also allows access to NFL RedZone and NFL Game Pass.