Neve Campbell Officially Announces Return to ‘Scream 5’

WENN

The Sidney Prescott depicter has officially confirmed that she’s going to reprise her role in the upcoming fifth installment of the classic horror movie franchise.

–

Neve Campbell has confirmed reports she is returning to the “Scream” franchise – as Sidney Prescott.

The actress joins former real-life couple David Arquette and Courteney Cox in Paramount-Spyglass’ relaunch, which will feature series newcomers Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.

“After spending time speaking with (filmmakers) Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for (Scream creator and director) Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise,” Neve says. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott.”

The fifth “Scream” film, which starts shooting in North Carolina later this year (20), will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence.