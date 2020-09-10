Home Entertainment Netflix’s Julie And The Phantoms Cast Plays Who’s Who

Netflix’s Julie And The Phantoms Cast Plays Who’s Who

You may or may not have been aware of this when you woke up this morning, but Netflix blessed us ALL with their latest teen series — with a dash of romance, drama, and music — called Julie and the Phantoms.


Don’t ask how I’ve already watched this show in its entirety — twice — even though it only came out this morning.

So, to celebrate the drop of the series, we Zoomed with the JATP cast — Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner — to have them play a game of ~Who’s Who~:

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say watching this video is the most precious way to spend the next six minutes of your life.

The series follows Julie (Madison Reyes) after the recent death of her mother and gone-too-soon members of the band Sunset Curve (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner) who are ghosts only Julie can see, but become visible to everyone when they play music together.

From “most likely to actually believe in ghosts” to “most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse” to “most likely to forget a line or lyric mid-scene,” there were a lot of spicy opinions and fun anecdotes.

And, because why not let the good times roll, you can also stream the JATP soundtrack on Spotify!

