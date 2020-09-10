Netflix’s Julie And The Phantoms Cast Plays Who’s Who

You may or may not have been aware of this when you woke up this morning, but Netflix blessed us ALL with their latest teen series — with a dash of romance, drama, and music — called Julie and the Phantoms.
So, to celebrate the drop of the series, we Zoomed with the JATP cast — Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner — to have them play a game of ~Who’s Who~:
The series follows Julie (Madison Reyes) after the recent death of her mother and gone-too-soon members of the band Sunset Curve (Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Joyner) who are ghosts only Julie can see, but become visible to everyone when they play music together.
From “most likely to actually believe in ghosts” to “most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse” to “most likely to forget a line or lyric mid-scene,” there were a lot of spicy opinions and fun anecdotes.
And, because why not let the good times roll, you can also stream the JATP soundtrack on Spotify!
