NCAA shuts down ‘all-inclusive’ March Madness rumors

The NCAA is not looking into expanding its March Madness tournament in the spring despite this year’s tournament being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, momentum for an “all-inclusive tournament” began to build as Coach K and other ACC coaches were interested in a tournament that would involve every D-I school. However, the NCAA made it clear that was not what they were interested in doing.

“Every college basketball team’s goal is to play in the NCAA tournament because everyone loves March Madness,” SVP Dan Gavitt said in a statement. “Certainly, we missed it and can’t wait for 2021. While all who care about the game are entitled to their opinion, and we’ll always listen respectfully, at this time we are not working on any contingency plan that involves expanding the tournament field.”

The NCAA quickly shutting down this massive tournament makes sense, as they want to squash it before it can gain too much steam. Because while the idea of a massive college tournament involving every D-I school sounds exciting, the logistics of planning something that large would surely be a nightmare. Not to mention the fact that we have no real way of knowing if the coronavirus will still be a problem by then, as there is no vaccine at this time.

So college basketball fans will just have to settle for a normal March Madness next year. But given the roller coaster 2020 has been, fans would probably welcome anything resembling normal.