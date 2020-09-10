MLB, MLBPA close to agreement on neutral sites for playoff bubbles

The MLB and MLB Players Association are closing in on an agreement for where the playoffs will be played, with the World Series set to be played at Globe Life Field, a neutral site in Arlington, Texas.

Currently, the MLB plans to implement a two-bubble strategy, with separate bubbles for the American League and National League. For that to work, teams would not travel back in forth like they normally would in a series. MLB is planning to have a bubble established in Southern California for the American League and a bubble in Texas for the National League.

The first round of the playoffs won’t be in the bubbles, as the top four teams in the AL and NL (three division winners and next best record) will host a best-of-three series at their home parks. Then, the AL games for the divisional round will be played at Petco Park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The ALCS will be played at Petco Park. For the NL, divisional games will be played at Globe Life Field and Minute Maid Park in Houston. The NLCS will be played at Globe Life Field, as will the World Series.

The MLB has played its regular season without a bubble, and despite a couple of small outbreaks, the season has mostly gone on successfully. However, the league hopes to switch to a bubble for the playoffs to ensure that the season is finished successfully.