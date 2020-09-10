Mitsubishi Power Helps Diversify and Decarbonize the Illinois Power Grid: Ships the First JAC Gas Turbine Manufactured in America to J-POWER USA’s Jackson Generation Project

Article content continued

The original steam-cooled M501J design was upgraded with an enhanced air-cooled configuration in 2015. Since then, the JAC has logged more than 20,000 operating hours and 1100 starts, and has been verified at Mitsubishi Power’s grid-connected T-Point 2 facility in Japan. Mitsubishi Power’s rigorous verification process ensures high reliability both during start-up and once the turbine enters commercial service.

In July 2019 when Mitsubishi Power announced J-POWER USA’s order for two 1-on-1 M501JAC power trains, they were the 62nd and 63rd J-Series gas turbines ordered globally. Today, 81 J-Series gas turbines have been ordered in nine countries.

Like its twin, the second turbine for J-POWER USA’s Jackson Generation plant is being manufactured at Mitsubishi Power’s Savannah Machinery Works. The world-class facility opened in 2010 and today manufactures key gas turbine parts, provides complete steam turbine services, and manufactures advanced fuel-efficient gas turbines. The facility employs more than 180 people.

“Shipping the first M501JAC manufactured in America for the J-POWER USA project in America’s heartland is a significant milestone,” said Paul Browning, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas. “Our highly trained team of professionals in Savannah is yet another reason Mitsubishi Power is a world leader in the electric power sector. Not only will our turbines enable Jackson Generation to provide efficient, reliable and environmentally responsible electricity to consumers, but they also will help the plant support deployment of even more renewable energy resources. That is a Change in Power.”