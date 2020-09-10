Matthew Kreuzer, Bryce Gibbs announce AFL retirements

AFL stars Matthew Kreuzer and Bryce Gibbs have both announced their retirements from the game.

The pair, who were No.1 draft picks in 2007 and 2006 respectively, were teammates at Carlton for a decade before Gibbs returned home to Adelaide to play with the Crows.

Gibbs will play his 268th top grade game this weekend, fittingly against Carlton, before hanging up the boots.

“The Carlton Football Club gave me the opportunity to fulfil a boyhood dream and I cannot thank them enough,” Gibbs said.

“It was home for 11 years and the club shaped me into the person I am today, and I’ll be forever grateful for everything they have done for me.

“I have given my all in 14 seasons at the top level and I’m looking forward to playing against some of my lifelong friends one final time.”

Gibbs joined the Crows in 2018, but has only played 36 games in three seasons.

“I’m so thankful to the Adelaide Football Club for giving me the chance to come home to South Australia and be closer to friends and family,” Gibbs said.

“I would have loved to have played more footy for the Crows and it’s an incredible environment here, and I’ve really enjoyed helping and trying to positively influence the younger blokes.”

Kreuzer hasn’t played since he fractured his foot in Carlton’s opening match of the season against Richmond.

Matthew Kreuzer and Bryce Gibbs playing for Carlton in 2016. (Getty)

It was the latest in a string of problems for the 31-year-old, who only played more than 17 matches in two of the last eight seasons.

Kreuzer was selected by the Blues as the top pick in the 2007 draft, from a field that included future stars Trent Cotchin, Patrick Dangerfield, Cyril Rioli and Alex Rance.

Brisbane Lions star Mitch Robinson paid tribute to Kreuzer as one of the toughest he’d seen.

“Sad news to hear Kreuzer is retiring, such an injury plagued career but one of the most competitive tractors i’ve played with!” Robinson tweeted.

“Genuine bloke, big Humphrey congrats on an awesome career mate.”