Mary J Blige Reveals ‘THICK’ New Body After 6 Month COVID DIET! (Wow)

Mary J Blige has been all by herself for the past 6 months. learned that the platinum-selling artist has been quarantining solo, but is not depressed about being alone. In fact, she says the solitude has been good for her personal growth.

She’s also been eating healthy and exercising – and the hard work has paid off.

Mary made the revelation in a new interview with Health magazine. She revealed that spending time in self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be a blessing in disguise.

‘I have grown deeper in love with myself,’ Mary, 49, explained to the magazine. ‘I really appreciate this rest and this silence, so that I can hear more clearly what’s going on.’

She added, ‘When you’re by yourself, you’re either going to be your own best friend and be honest and real with yourself, or you’re going to be your own worst enemy and deceive yourself. It’s been so clear to me that I am my best friend.’

‘Until you get satisfied with who you are, other people won’t ever be satisfied. That’s the growing process,’ the singer said.

‘That’s learning how to love and hug yourself and say, “You know what? I love you, Mary. I love you, Beautiful. I love you, Gorgeous. I love you, Smart Woman. I love you, Talented Woman.” That’s a practice I do every single day.’

Here are some images from Mary’s Health Magazine shoot.

MARY SHOWING OFF HER CUTE SHAPE – AND NEW COLORED CONTACTS

MARY SHOWS OFF HER PANTIES – SHE’S STILL GOT IT

MARY’S MAKEUP IS PERFECT IN THIS PICTURE

Here is the link to the full interview with Mary for Heath Magazine – LINK