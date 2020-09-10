‘Marriage Bootcamp’s Dr. Ish On Tahiry Jose & Vado’s Violent Behavior

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Marriage Bootcamp’s Dr. Ish has spoken out about the domestic violence incidents between Tahiry Jose and Vado during the show’s current season.

Viewers were shocked when Dr. Ish leaked a clip of Vado choking Tahiry. But when the full episode aired, Tahiry was seen assaulting Vado by throwing apples into his face baseball-style, slamming a chair against him and verbally assaulting him.

“The first rule in a domestic violence situation is you secure the premises, you make it a safe space. That means whoever is the aggressor in that moment has to be removed, non-negotiable thats the rule, thats the medical rule, thats the legal rule. After that happens and whoever’s going to stay in the house, when’s the right time to address their part? So that’s the big question,” he explained.

