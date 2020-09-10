Mark Ingram: Lamar Jackson ‘a million times ahead’ of where he was heading into last season

Lamar Jackson was incredible in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Ravens, winning MVP while leading Baltimore to a 14-2 record. It’s hard to imagine him improving upon that level of dominance, but Ravens running back Mark Ingram said that we all may need to raise our expectations ever higher. Ingram believes Jackson is “a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year.”

“He’s the man,” Ingram told ESPN. “He handles the outside noise and adversity great. The outside noise and the outside critics … he doesn’t pay attention to it. He stays focused at the task at hand. He stays focused on trying to be the best quarterback he can be, the best player he can be [and] the best leader he can be. He’s going to continue to improve. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s going to continue to be more confident in his abilities within the offense.”

Jackson continuing to improve may sound impossible after he had the greatest mobile quarterback season in NFL history, throwing for 36 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,200 yards. But the quarterback has repeatedly talked about his desire to keep getting better during the offseason.

His biggest area of improvement would be in the playoffs, as he has lost both playoff games he has played in so far. However, at only 23 years old, his postseason struggles aren’t too concerning considering he should still have plenty of opportunities to win in the postseason.