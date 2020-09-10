Mahesh Babu gets back to work

Several actors have started work in this unlockdown phase. And Mahesh Babu just joined that list. After staying at home for almost five months, the actor stepped out to shoot for a commercial. The social media is flooded with pics of the actor stepping out for work.

Mahesh Babu was clicked with his car, getting into a studio and sporting a new haircut for the ad. Mahesh Babu’s team even posted a picture from the set, where we see the actor following the new shooting norms. He’s seen with a face mask while chatting with the director. He’s also seen practising social distancing. The caption in the picture says, “SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an ad shoot!!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad!”

— Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

However what grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was the new click, Mahesh Babu shared on his Instagram post the shoot. The black-and-white post got the internet crazy. That new hairdo and those angelic eyes looking into the camera, are surely wining hearts.

— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 9, 2020

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh opposite him. And rumours are strong that Anil Kapoor might play the negative lead in the film. He also has his next lined up with SS Rajamouli.