Luke Brooks, Dane Gagai fight, face one-match bans

Wests Tigers playmaker Luke Brooks and South Sydney star Dane Gagai face bans for striking following their clash in Souths’ 26-24 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Both players were sent to the sin-bin for fighting in the 50th minute of Thursday night’s clash when Gagai threw the ball at Brooks’ head as both players jostled for the ball. The Tigers halfback subsequently connected with a punch leading to players from both sides swarming in.

Luke Brooks of the Tigers and Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs scuffle. (Getty)

“Brooks has just thrown a right hook”, stunned Brad Fittler said in commentary for Nine as he reacted to the brawl.

“Luke Brooks has deadset thrown a right hook. What was he thinking? That was just a brain-snap.”

Both players face a mandatory one-match ban with an early guilty plea. The penalty doubles if they choose to fight the charge and lose at the NRL judiciary.

Brooks’ teammate Alex Twal can escape a one-match ban for a dangerous contact charge on the Rabbitohs’ Mark Nicholl in the second half.