London statue of Churchill defaced again By

© . Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Biden visits Detroit
2/11
LONDON () – A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill opposite parliament was on Wednesday sprayed with graffiti by protesters declaring him a racist for the second time in four months.
The plinth of the World War Two leader’s statue on Parliament Square was sprayed in yellow paint with the words “is a racist”.
“We have arrested a man in Parliament Square on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the Winston Churchill statue,” the Metropolitan police said on Twitter.
The statue was defaced in June during a fractious end to a mostly peaceful protest over the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis, prompting authorities to board it up for a period.
Floyd’s death in police custody in May sparked protests about racial inequality across the United States and Europe and reignited a debate in Britain about monuments to those involved in the country’s imperialist past.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.