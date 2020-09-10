Lineage Logistics Significantly Expands Cold Storage Warehouse Capacity in the United Kingdom

Article content continued

Lineage Logistics is the largest temperature-controlled supply chain and logistics provider in the UK, and will offer over 525,000 pallet positions of capacity in country following construction. The company supports over 2,000 regional, national and international customers across 14 facilities nationwide, including Scotland, and complements its warehouses with one of the UK’s largest and most reliable transportation networks. Over 1,500 of Lineage’s 16,000 global employees are based in the UK.

Lineage’s cold storage campuses in the UK complement the Company’s international network of facilities and provides an opportunity to reduce unnecessary miles travelled by food through its location and capacity. These expansions follow Lineage’s recent entrance into the Nordic and Canadian markets and increase overall capacity to 1.9 billion cubic feet and 56 million square feet of capacity across more than 320 facilities in 13 countries, spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

